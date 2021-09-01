HCMC’s Vice chairman inspects home isolation for asymptomatic cases in Hoc Mon

Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc offers gifts to local people in Ba Diem Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation handed over food bags to tens of households in the quarter 3 in Trung Lan Hamlet, the quarter 1 in Tien Lan Hamlet in Ba Diem Commune; visited and sent words of encouragement to medical staff and F0 cases at mobile healthcare stations in Nam Lan Hamlet’s Cultural and Sport House and Hung Lan Hamlet’s the alley 21.

The HCMC’s authorities has completed the first and second phases of the program providing support bags to needy people, and planned to kick off the third and fourth stages during the social distancing period, he said.

According to Deputy Chairwoman of Hoc Mon District Le Thuy My Chau , as of August 30, Hoc Mon District provided 1,667 individual temporarily suspended from work without pay with financial aid package of VND3.4 billion; 53,425 freelancers with a budget of more than VND81 billion, 3,403 poor households with over VND 5.1 billion; 43,084 low-income working families are falling in difficulties with nearly VND65 billion; and VND800 million to support business household; and businesses at traditional markets.

The locality has provided 104,523 bags of food and essential items to households, including 40,750 support bags donated by sponsors. The district needs around 40,000 bags to help needy people overcome difficulties during the pandemic. In addition, the district also gave 2,475 medicine bags to F0 cases that are being treated at home, she added.

Deputy Chairwoman of Hoc Mon District Le Thuy My Chau hands over gifts to people in Ba Diem Commune. Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc talks with Covid-19 patients being treated at home . Mr. Duong Anh Duc talks with Military medical officers who have been delegated to support Hoc Mon District in the fight against Covid-19 by the Ministry of Defense. Military medical officer Nguyen Van Khuong, head of the mobile healthcare station in Nam Lan Commune



By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh