HCMC’s transportation conducted with four levels

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)



In the first level, all types of public transport, including coach, bus, taxi, app-based cars has been allowed to travel from and to provinces and cities at the Covid-19 alert level 1 and banned stopping while driving through the Covid-19 alert level 4.

In the second level, vehicles that meet safety transportation criteria can enter provinces and cities at the Covid-19 alert level 2.

In the third level, passenger transport is limited to enter and exit arears at the Covid-19 alert level 3.

Trans-provincial buses travelling among neighboring provinces and cities will be permitted to operate after localities come to a transport planning agreement.

The number of passengers on taxis and cars must not exceed 50 percent of capacity social and distancing should be maintained. The fixed-route passenger bus service in the city must not exceed 50 per cent of the total number of trips.

Employee shuttle services meeting safety transportation criteria are allowed to operate but vehicles transporting workers and specialists among provinces and cities must implemented in accordance with the transport planning agreement launched by the relevant localities.

In the fourth level, passenger transport have not been allowed to operate in provinces and cities at the Covid-19 alert level 4, excluding employee shuttle buses , taxis and vehicles granted QR identification code by the HCMC Department of Transport.

Waterway passenger transport meetinf safety transportation criteria has been allowed to operate between HCMC and provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An and Tien Giang but Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh