HCMC’s traffic congestion has increased everywhere: Transport Minister

Traffic congestion is a serious problem in HCMC, having increased everywhere.

He highly appreciated the city’s goal of easing the severity of traffic congestion situation in the coming time and suggested that the city need to focus on investing in the construction of the T3 terminal at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The speaks at the working session.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Le Hoa Binh said that the Ministry of Defence will hand over 16.05 hectares of land at Tan Binh District’s Ward 4 to serve for the construction of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The project is expected to be started in September and completed in 2023.

Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi proposed the municipal administration to pay attention to the adjustment of the overall urban planning scheme by 2040 with a vision to 2060.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Le Hoa Binh

Meanwhile Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha noted the planning adjustment should focus on the partition of fucntional areas and satellite urban areas of the city.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that HCMC plays an important role in linking localities in the region.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long noted the planning should include a high-tech medical complex that may be located in Thu Duc City.

By Mai Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh