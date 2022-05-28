HCMC’s Thu Duc City to use smart city connection technology standards

At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City yesterday coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association to organize a seminar on ‘Thu Duc City with the orientation of building and developing a smart city - building a set of technology standards for connecting smart cities.'

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the initiative of Thu Duc City noting that Thu Duc City will soon come up with a common framework to implement synchronously deploying connection technology standards with the aim to help investors, businesses, agencies, and units to jointly implement; therefore, synchronization in smart city management in the city will be created.

At the seminar, many domestic and foreign experts and businesses voiced their opinions on issues related to smart cities in Thu Duc City as well as share experiences in smart city development in some countries in the world.

The application of digital copies in the planning of monitoring and managing infrastructure of Thu Duc City, information security in smart cities, and the role of the innovation ecosystem in digital transformation and smart cities were mentioned by seminar participants.

At the seminar, there was also a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Science and Technology in Thu Duc City and the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association with many specific cooperation contents. As per the MoU, the two sides together carry out digital transformation programs, training, and connecting digital transformation service providers with businesses in need.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Dan Thuy