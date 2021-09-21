HCMC’s State agencies, units to adopt new operating model in four phases

Officials of the People's Committee of Tan Binh District's Ward 4 directly receive residents before social distancing measures. (Photo: SGGP)

Every agency and unit has assigned no more than one-third of all officials and employees who have been fully vaccinated work at the office during the experimental time from September 16-30.



In the first phase from October 1-31, only fully vaccinated officials or “ Covid Green Card ” holders will be allowed to return to “in-person” work. The number of officials must not exceed a half of the office’s total workers.

The city encourages residents to use online services. Individuals and organizations’ representatives who need a direct transaction at the State agencies have to get both doses of the two-shot vaccines or negative test result for Covid-19.

Individuals and organizations’ representatives who need a direct contact have to receive the “Covid Green Card” or the “Covid Yellow Card” accompanied with negative test result for Vovid-19.

The city plans to ask all State officials having the “Covid Green Card” or the “Covid Yellow Card” accompanied with negative test result for Vovid-19 to go back to the office in the third phase after January 15, 2022.





By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh