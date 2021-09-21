HCMC’s State agencies, units to adopt new operating model in four phases

Officials of the People's Committee of Tan Binh District's Ward 4 directly receive residents before social distancing measures. (Photo: SGGP)
Every agency and unit has assigned no more than one-third of all officials and employees who have been fully vaccinated work at the office during the experimental time from September 16-30.
In the first phase from October 1-31, only fully vaccinated officials or “Covid Green Card” holders will be allowed to return to “in-person” work. The number of officials must not exceed a half of the office’s total workers.
The city encourages residents to use online services. Individuals and organizations’ representatives who need a direct transaction at the State agencies have to get both doses of the two-shot vaccines or negative test result for Covid-19.
In the second stage from November 1, 2021 – January 15, 2022, State agencies and units must plan and implement the return to the workplace of officials with the above mentioned requirements, and promote online reception for customers. Documents will be sent to residents by post.
Individuals and organizations’ representatives who need a direct contact have to receive the “Covid Green Card” or the “Covid Yellow Card” accompanied with negative test result for Vovid-19.
The city plans to ask all State officials having the “Covid Green Card” or the “Covid Yellow Card” accompanied with negative test result for Vovid-19 to go back to the office in the third phase after January 15, 2022.