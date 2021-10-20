HCMC’s recovery plan to focus on solving problems of businesses, people

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The city will continuously improve the healthcare system at all levels and maintain 3-level Covid-19 treatment medical facilities to receive Covid-19 patients as well as update the city’s evaluation criteria for safe business operations.



In addition, the municipal government will implement program supporting old people living alone and orphaned children, paying tribute to frontline force in the Covid-19 fight and those who sacrificed their lives in the pandemic.

The city’s leader affirmed that HCMC will organize a memorial day to commemorate people who died from Covid-19.

The city is building safety criteria for the school reopening, including the Covid-19 vaccination program for children that will be implemented under the health ministry’s guidance and specifically focus on child underlying health conditions, overweight and obesity. The parents will be required to give informed consent and permission for children to be vaccinated.

Accordong to director of the HCMC Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan said that the city will build 366,000 houses, including 30,000 social houses for low-income people with a total area of 50 million square meters.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) congratulate new members of the HCMC People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People’s Council also approved proposals on building HCMC-Moc Bai expressway connecting the city and Tay Ninh province with the first phase costing VND15, 900 billion (over US$700 million); the mid-term investment plan for the 2021-2025 period that needs VND142, 557 billion (US$6.3 billion); providing a school fee assistance for all students in the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Speaking at the conclusion of the conference, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the 1.5-day meeting approved 11 important resolutions on the city’s socioeconomic development and the citizens’ life in coming years.

She asked organizations and individuals who are assigned by the municipal government to drastically carry out their duties.

At the meeting, the HCMC People’s Council announced additional members, namely Director of the Health Department Tang Chi Thuong, Directof the Department of Training and Education Nguyen Van Hieu and Head of the HCMC People’s Committee Office Dang Quoc Toan.





By Van Minh, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh