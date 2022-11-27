  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC's Phu Nhuan District celebrates 20th anniversary of its annual charity walk

An annual charity walk which was held by the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District in HCMC was held on November 27 to collect funds for the poor as well as mark the 10th anniversary of its official launch.
More than 4,000 people participated in the event to raise money for disadvantaged people, including Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu, and Vice Chairman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front Pham Minh Tuan.
At the opening ceremony of the event, the organization board received more than VND11 billion from businesses, organizations and individuals for the poor.
The program collected more than VND112 billion (US$4.5 million) to repair and build over 1,150 charity houses, offered 8,750 scholarships, handed over 178 tools for making a living, 9,027 health insurance cards and thousands of Tet gifts to needy people during the last 20 years, said Chairman of the People's Commitee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Dong Tung.
On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to five collectives and three individuals who made outstanding contributions to mobilizing resources to donate to the fund and organizing the charity walks in the 2003-2022 period.
The People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District also awarded certificates of merit to 32 collectives and eight individuals who joined hands with the district to organize the program in the past 20 years.
Phu Nhuan District has also launched an online charity walk celebrating 20 years since its launch from October to November 25, attracting 2,384 people.
