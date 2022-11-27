HCMC's Phu Nhuan District celebrates 20th anniversary of its annual charity walk

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (3rd, R) and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu (2nd, R) participate in the walk.

More than 4,000 people participated in the event to raise money for disadvantaged people, including Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu, and Vice Chairman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front Pham Minh Tuan.



At the opening ceremony of the event, the organization board received more than VND11 billion from businesses, organizations and individuals for the poor.

Chairman of the People's Commitee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Dong Tung speaks at the event.

The program collected more than VND112 billion (US$4.5 million) to repair and build over 1,150 charity houses, offered 8,750 scholarships, handed over 178 tools for making a living, 9,027 health insurance cards and thousands of Tet gifts to needy people during the last 20 years, said Chairman of the People's Commitee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Dong Tung.

More than 4,000 people participate in the event to raise money for disadvantaged people.

On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to five collectives and three individuals who made outstanding contributions to mobilizing resources to donate to the fund and organizing the charity walks in the 2003-2022 period.

The People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District also awarded certificates of merit to 32 collectives and eight individuals who joined hands with the district to organize the program in the past 20 years.

Phu Nhuan District has also launched an online charity walk celebrating 20 years since its launch from October to November 25, attracting 2,384 people.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers certificates of merit to individuals who made outstanding contributions to mobilizing resources to donate to the fund and organizing the charity walk. Donators give financial support to the program to help poor people The People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District also awards certificates of merit to 32 collectives and eight individuals who joined hands with the district to organize the program in the past 20 years. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu receive donations for the program

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh