HCMC’s people bid farewell to Standing Vice Chairman

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai shares a remembrance speech of paying tribute to Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Hoa Binh. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People's Committee of the City Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and leaders of the Party, State and HCMC’s Government.

Leaders of HCMC pay their last respects to the late permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In his eulogy at the funeral, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, head of the organizing board of the funeral, underlined that Permanent Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Le Hoa Binh was a talented leader with great responsibility, a person with a spirit of goodwill in relations. His death is a great loss to the municipal government and people of the city, leaving deep sorrow to colleagues, citizens and his family.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, wife of Mr. Le Hoa Binh and two sons express their sincere appreciation for those many acts of kindness, messages of sympathy, and visits to the funeral. (Photo: SGGP)

He recalled plans that the late Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Hoa Binh presented at the fourth session of the 10th People's Council of HCMC in last December, such as developing technological and transport infrastructures, strengthening digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), attracting social resources and economic sectors, developing social housing projects, reducing urban flooding and pollution, increasing tree canopy coverage in areas of the city and more.

The City’s Chairman also highly appreciated outstanding contribution to the city’s key projects, including the renovation and embellishment of the Thu Ngu flagpole, Bach Dang Wharf Park, Metro Line 1, Thu Thiem Bridge 2, the Bung Bridge, HCMC-Vung Tau ferry service, especially the fierce battle to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

The permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh passed away in a car accident that happened early morning of March 29 on HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway while he was on a business trip to the Mekong Delta. His tribute-paying ceremony was held for people to pay their respects and bid him farewell from April 1. He will be laid to rest in the HCMC Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, wife of Mr. Le Hoa Binh and two sons say final goodbye to their husband and Dad. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Chairman of the People's Committee of the City Phan Van Mai take the late Standing Vice Chairman to his place of rest. The funeral procession runs across the HCMC People's Committee Head Office. (Photo: SGGP) Officials of the municipal People's Committee pay last respects to Mr. Le Hoa Binh. Officials of the municipal People's Committee pay last respects to Mr. Le Hoa Binh. At the burial ceremony in the HCMC Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thu Duc City On behalf of the organizing board of the funeral and family, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan express sincere appreciation for those many acts of kindness, messages of sympathy, and visits to the funeral. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chairman of the People's Committee of the City Phan Van Mai (L) at the place of rest of the late Permanent Vice Chairman Le Hoa Binh

Wife and sons of Mr. Le Hoa Binh The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Construction



By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh