HCMC’s Party Chief congratulates researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu’s 102nd birthday

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, R) visits researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu (3rd, L) on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

At the visit, the city’s leader offered a gift and expressed his deep gratitude to the researcher for his great contributions and valuable research works to the country in general and the city particularly.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen wished Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tu good health to continue to contribute his talent and scientific works to the city’s development.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) expresses his deep gratitude to the researcher for his great contributions and valuable research works to the country in general and the city particularly.

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu was born in 1922 in Nghe An Province's Thanh Chuong District. He has devoted all his life to cultural, historical and geographical study and released tens of valuable books of the Vietnam’s Southern region, Gia Dinh-Sai Gon-HCMC, such as "Non nuoc Phu Yen" (The land of Phu Yen), "Dia chi Khanh Hoa" (Khanh Hoa’s geographical location), "Non nuoc Binh Thuan" (The land of Binh Thuan), "Duong pho noi thanh TPHCM" (Inner-city streets in HCMC), Dictionary of the Southern administrative placenames, "Non nuoc Quang Tri" (The land of Quang Tri), Notebook of HCMC’s streets, "Loan 12 su quan" (The Anarchy of the 12 Warlords) and more.

One of his well-known works is a historical fiction book series titled "Loan 12 su quan" (The Anarchy of the 12 Warlords) presenting a period of chaos and civil war in the history of Vietnam, from 944 to 968 caused by the succession of the Ngo Dynasty after the death of King Ngo Quyen. The novel was written when he was in his 60s and earned a living with bike repair service on a sidewalk to raise his family during 1978s.



Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu (R) presents his books to Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers a gift to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu.

He was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the cause of Vietnamese history by the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences in 2017 and won the A Prize at the first National Book Awards in 2018 for the collection of two books titled "Che do thuc dan Phap tren dat Nam Ky" (The French colonialism in the Southern region) (1859-1954).



On this occasion, researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu presented his books, including "Gia Dinh-Sai Gon-TPHCM dam dai lich su" (The long-term history of Gia Dinh-Sai Gon-HCMC (1968-2020) and "Nhung tac pham dau doi cua nha nghien cuu Nguyen Dinh Tu" (First works of researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu) to Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

On July 15, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visited and extended his best wishes to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.





