HCMC's PAPI 2021 ranking declines because of Covid-19

The fourth outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic drags down HCMC in the PAPI 2021 rankings. (Photo: SGGP)

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and its partners announced the PAPI 2021 Report on May 10, in Hanoi.



According to the report, 30 provinces and cities have improved their performance in “Public service delivery”, ”Environmental governance”, and “E-governance”. However, 30 provinces and cities have had a decrease in the points of “Participation at local levels", "Transparency", "Vertical accountability", and “Control of corruption”.



Many provinces and cities in the leading group are concentrated in the Northern region. Thua Thien-Hue Province leads the table of PAPI 2021 results of the provinces and cities with 48,095 points, followed by Binh Duong Province with 47,178 points and Thanh Hoa Province with 47,102 points.



Meanwhile, most of the provinces in the Central Highlands, the South Central Coast, and the Mekong Delta belong to the low average or the lowest groups.



Among the five municipalities, HCMC is in the lowest group with only 40.68 points, lower than in 2020 when it reached 41,985 points. This result partly reflects the heavy impact of prolonged total social distancing caused by the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out in HCMC in the middle of last year.



The PAPI is evaluated based on eight criteria, including "Participation at local levels", "Transparency", "Vertical accountability", "Control of corruption", "Public administrative procedures", "Public service delivery", "Environmental governance", and "E-governance".



According to Ms. Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative at Vietnam, the findings from the PAPI 2021 Report have significance, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the effectiveness of public governance with the participation of people. This helps governments at all levels prepare scenarios to respond to similar health and economic crises that may occur in the future.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thuy Doan