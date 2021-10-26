HCMC’s organizations support frontline forces in Covid fights

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep (Front, R) presents gifts to Go Vap District. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation handed over 1,900 medical protective suits to healthcare workers and frontline workers of mobile healthcare stations in Go Vap to support the district to combat the virus.



The HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization has received more than VND11.7 billion to support the city’s battle against Covid-19 from the party committees of districts, organizations and State agencies over the past time.

The commission has presented 20,000 welfare bags and 1,000 protective suits worth VND6.1 billion to Binh Tan and Binh Chanh districts, and handed over protective suits valued VND4.5 billion to 426 mobile healthcare stations throughout the city.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep (2nd, L) visits the frontline force of Go Vap District. The delegation visits a quarantine facility in Go Vap District.

In November, the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization will visit disadvantaged families of frontline workers, share sympathies and condolences to officials and Party members who have lost family members in the pandemic of the local units across the city.

On the same day, the commission in coordination of Saigon Water Supply Corporation, Liksin Industry - Printing - Packaging Corporation and Saigon Real Estate Corporation handed over 1,300 protective suits to the frontline force of District 4 and 2,400 others to District 7.

Officials of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization pay a visit to District 4's frontline workers. The delegation presents gifts to District 4

On October 25, the HCMC Youth Union, Vietnam Youth Federation of HCMC and HCMC Students' Association jointly launched a quick response team for helping Covid-19 patients in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

The group including 25 voluntary members will support the province’s field hospitals in receiving and transporting oxygen tanks, Covid-19 patients requiring emergency care; collecting samples for Covid-19 testing, and implementing contact tracing for suspected cases that had contact with the Covid-19-positive people.



The HCMC Youth Union, Vietnam Youth Federation of HCMC and HCMC Students' Association have jointly launched a quick response team for helping Covid-19 patients in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

The HCMC Youth Union and Vietnam Youth Federation of HCMC have also sent two ambulances to help with the transportation and treatment of patients and organized online training courses on establishing mobile oxygen stations in the province.

The city’s organizations handed over medical supplies of 2,000 protective suits, 1,000 N95 masks, 10 boxes of liquid sanitizing hand wash, 200 face shields, 500 medical gloves, 100 40ml oxygen tanks, 100 8ml oxygen tanks, 200 oxygen tank valves, 1,000 bags of medicines for preventing and supporting treatment of Covid-19.

On the day, Soc Trang Province also received a donation from Thu Duc City , including a cash assistance of VND200 million, 10,000 rapid test kits, 20,000 tampons used for covid-19 testing, 15,000 protective suits, 10,000 N95 masks and 30,000 medical gloves, 30 oxygen concentrators, 10 High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNS) machines, 50 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter (Sp02), 2,000 bags of medicines to assist Covid-19 treatment, 1,000 welfare bags, 10,000 blister packs of Hapacol offering rapid relief from fever, headache, flu symptoms.

Soc Trang Province receives medical supplies from Thu Duc City.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh