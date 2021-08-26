HCMC’s needy people can ask for help through online registration portal

Nha Be district gives a support to disadvantaged people affected by the pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)
They have to complete an application form to suggest a help of cash assistance or support bag by giving home address, full name, phone number and their difficulties.
As of present, the assistance has just been provided to five categories of individuals and businesses, including individual temporarily suspended from work without pay; worker who leaves work and are not eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance; workers without labor contracts (freelancers); business household; and businesses at traditional markets.
The municipal People’s Council has spent VND470 billion (US$20.5 million) to support the frontline forces for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic and prepared 1.86 million of food bags worth VND300, 000 (US$13) of each for needy people.
Residents have to complete an application form to suggest a help of cash assistance or support bag
The assistance has just been provided to five categories of individuals and businesses.