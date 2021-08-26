  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s needy people can ask for help through online registration portal

Disadvantaged people affected by the pandemic in HCMC can registered with the HCMC Social Security Center for providing cash assistance or support bags of essential goods at this site: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff47nZPa1nW7zR6q9HxYInw0VHgBnd7c8CFgLwi5UCVi2BQA/viewform
HCMC’s needy people can ask for help through online registration portal ảnh 1 Nha Be district gives a support to disadvantaged people affected by the pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)
They have to complete an application form to suggest a help of cash assistance or support bag by giving home address, full name, phone number and their difficulties.
As of present, the assistance has just been provided to five categories of individuals and businesses, including individual temporarily suspended from work without pay; worker who leaves work and are not eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance; workers without labor contracts (freelancers); business household; and businesses at traditional markets.
The municipal People’s Council has spent VND470 billion (US$20.5 million) to support the frontline forces for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic and prepared 1.86 million of food bags worth VND300, 000 (US$13) of each for needy people.
HCMC’s needy people can ask for help through online registration portal ảnh 2 Residents have to complete an application form to suggest a help of cash assistance or support bag
HCMC’s needy people can ask for help through online registration portal ảnh 3 The assistance has just been provided to five categories of individuals and businesses.

By Duong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh

