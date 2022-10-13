HCMC’s NA deputies meet voters in districts 4, 7, Nha Be

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.

At the meeting, voters raised a number of issues, such as granting apartment “pink books”- certificates of land use rights and ownership of houses and other assets on the land; the progress of flood control and prevention projects; income of civil servants; shortage of gasoline in recent days.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his sincere thanks to citizens for their opinions and acknowledged voters' special concerns related to land, housing and urban planning.

He said that the municipal authorities have paid attention to checking and solving problems in granting of certificates of land use rights.

Additionally, the city is focusing on implementing social housing development plan , removing houses on/along canals, rebuilding old apartment buildings, and building affordable apartments to meet the needs of low-income workers.

The city faced many obstacles related to the Land Law in carrying out these works. The municipal government has proposed an adjustment of Land Law, worked with competent ministries and departments and sought instructions for these problems from the Prime Minister.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh