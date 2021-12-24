HCMC’s leaders send season’s greetings to Catholic, Protestant communities

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visits Priest Phan Khac Tu.

She expressed her warm wish of Christmas to Priest Phan Khac Tu, Vice President of the Committee for solidary of Vietnamese Catholics, President of the HCMC Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics and Editor-in-Chief of the Catholicism and Nation Newspaper, along with the newspaper’s staff.



On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le recognized outstanding contribution of Priest Phan Khac Tu in building and developing HCMC and playing as a bridge between social and political organizations and Catholic dignitaries and followers in the city.

She also showed appreciation to the HCMC Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics and its divisions in districts and Thu Duc City for their support over the past time, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Le highly appreciated the spirit of volunteerism and sharing of religious volunteers in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19 and extended her sincere thanks for their outstanding contribution in supporting the frontline forces, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encourage them during the treatment.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council noted that the pandemic remains complicated and unpredictable with the appearance of new coronavirus variant. She hoped that Priest Phan Khac Tu, Catholic dignitaries and followers will continue to join hands with the city’s authorities in implementing prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of infectious disease and resuming trade and production activities.

On December 23, a delegation of HCMC’s leaders led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visited the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Southern Vietnam and Chief Pastor Thai Phuoc Tuong.

On the occasion, Mr. Phan Van Mai wished Chief Pastor Thai Phuoc Tuong, Protestant priests and followers a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

He expressed his gratitude to the contributions of Protestant dignitaries and followers for their outstanding contribution to the city’ development and fight against Covid-19. He hoped the municipal government will continuously receive more support and suggestions from the Protestant community.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh