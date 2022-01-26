HCMC’s leaders pay Tet visits to the poor, frontline forces, businesses

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event.

The delegation of the city’s officials led by Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau also handed over 187 presents to needy households.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau offers Tet gifts to needy people.

On the same day, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue led a delegation of officials paid a visit to the reconnaissance patrol 47 of the Military Region 7, healthcare professionals of Thong Nhat Hospital and the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Department under the HCMC Department of Public Security.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (4th, R) visits the reconnaissance patrol 47 of the Military Region 7.

The head of the city’s propaganda sector expressed his sincere thanks to the frontline forces for their significant contributions to the city’s struggle against the virus since this pandemic started as well ensuring security, social order and safety.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (2nd, R) extends his Tet greetings to healthcare professionals of Thong Nhat Hospital . Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents Tet gift to the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Department under the HCMC Department of Public Security.



A delegation of the city’s leaders led by Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang on January 25 extended Tet greetings to Sovico Group and HCMC Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank).

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang extends Tet greetings to Sovico Group and HCMC Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank).

Vice Chairwoman Phan Thi Thang paid tribute to the businesses for responding to municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19, and wished a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year to all employees of the companies.

On this occasion, Sovico Group and HD Bank handed over 150 computers to students achieved excellent results and 20 charity houses to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang offers Tet gifts to businesses. Sovico Group and HD Bank hands over 150 computers to students achieved excellent results and 20 charity houses to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh