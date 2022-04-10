HCMC’s leaders offer incense to Hung Kings on commemoration day

An incense offering ceremony is held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City . (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau said that the reign of Hung Kings is an important period in the history of Vietnam, setting up the country's foundation, tradition, culture. Hung Kings worship ritual has become a significant cultural festival for the Vietnamese people, worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.



In the new period, the Party, Government and people of HCMC will continue to focus on strengthening pandemic prevention and control measures, implementing administrative reform, creating an investment environment, and supporting businesses.

Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event.

The ceremony commemorating the death anniversary of Hung Kings also included processions, the offerings of fruits, Banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), a book fair, performances of traditional martial arts, kylin and dragon dances, folk games and arts.

The delegation of the city’s leaders also offered incense and flowers to the army commander and an excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh who founded the Saigon – Gia Dinh region (present HCM City) in 1698.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays of Vietnam. The worshipping ritual of the Hung Kings was recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh