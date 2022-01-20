HCMC’s leaders extend Tet greetings to Chinese-Vietnamese community

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) visits Chinese-Vietnamese community and Chinese societies in the city.

Attending at the event were Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization, Nguyen Huu Hiep and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau.



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his sincere thanks to the Chinese-Vietnamese community in the city for their significant contribution to the HCMC’s development, especially to the fight against Covid-19 and welfare social activities supporting disadvantaged people.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) presents Tet gifts to the Chinese-Vietnamese societies.

The Vice Secretary of the city's Party Committee hoped that the Chinese-Vietnamese community and Chinese societies will continuously support the municipal government to care for needy people and contribute to the growth of the city.

He wished the Chinese-Vietnamese community in HCMC to enjoy a safe and joyful Tet break and join hands with the city to maintain the pandemic alert level 1, or green zone, contributing to the socioeconomic recovery. The Omicron Covid-19 variant that was reported in HCMC is a reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, he noted.

Head of the Tue Thanh Chinese-Vietnamese Society, Lu Chan Loi made a report on activities of the Chinese-Vietnamese societies for over the past time, including preservation of cultural characteristics, educational development, the fight against pandemic, and caring for the poor and people affected by Covid-19.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh