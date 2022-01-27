Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (3rd, L) leads a delegation of officials to visit and extend Tet greetings to the office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in HCMC.

He deeply acknowledged the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s development, especially the solidarity in the fight against Covid-19. The head of the city’s propaganda sector also highly appreciated the spirit of volunteerism and sharing of religious volunteers and extended her sincere thanks for their outstanding contribution in supporting the frontline forces, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment in field hospitals against Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (3rd, R) visits Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB).

The delegation then visited Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) and paid tribute to the business for responding to municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19, and wished a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year to all employees of the company.

Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh presented Tet gifts to more than 1,500 disadvantaged children.

On the same day at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh offered Tet gifts to more than 1,500 disadvantaged children of 24 nursing homes, sponsored social centers, centers for disabled and orphan children across the city. Every present includes a gift worth VND500,000 and a lucky red envelope containing VND500,000.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh