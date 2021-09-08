HCMC’s leaders extend gratitude to frontline healthcare workers

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visits the Covid-19 Intensive Care Center run by the Hue Central Hospital placed at the field hospital No.14. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Hue Central Hospital, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Xuan said that there are 300 people who are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Center, including 230 persons having underlying medical conditions, being placed on ventilators and needing high-flow nasal oxygen.

The center has been supported by five medical groups including 450 medical workers with 250 people from the Hue Central Hospital. The healthcare unit expects to receive more 100 medical staff in next week.

City’s Chairman Phan Van Mai asked the municipal Department of Health to quickly provide essential medical supplies for the Intensive Care Unit to set up operating room and obstetric operating room.

The municipal health sector has made adjustment of the 1st-level medical facility to ensure monitoring F0 cases treated at home and providing them treatment, drugs and emergency aid on time, he added.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit to the Intensive Care Center run by the HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy located at the City International Hospital in Binh Tan District and the 175 Military Hospital in Go Vap District.

According to Deputy Director of the Intensive Care Center operated by the HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy, Associate professor PhD Le Minh Khoi, there are 208 patients who are treating at the unit, including 65 cases placed on ventilators and 70 persons needing high-flow nasal oxygen.

Meanwhile the 175 Military Hospital has received from 350-400 Covid-19 patients who mostly come from districts of 12, Go Vap and Hoc Mon. Its 500-bed intensive care unit has been installed with 42 invasive ventilators providing a higher flow, 181 High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) machines, seven blood purification machines, four blood purification machines by adsorption, four Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, three 6-ton oxygen sinks.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated outstanding contribution by the healthcare workers of the intensive care units in fighting the pandemic.

He affirmed that the municipal government is always willing to give the support to medical facilities to complete their missions.

On the day, chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le also led another delegation of the city’s officials to visit and hand over gifts to two intensive care centers operated by Hanoi’s hospitals of Bach Mai and Viet Duc.

The Intensive Care Center operated by the Bach Mai Hospital placed at the Covid-19 treatment field hospital No.16 in District 7 has received more than 800 patients after more than one month of operation.

While the other run by the Viet Duc Hospital sited at the Covid-19 treatment field hospital No.13 in Binh Chanh District is for severely ill Covid-19 patients.

On behalf of the HCMC’s leaders, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le was grateful for healthcare workers of Hanoi’s hospitals who responded to the Health Ministry’s call on medical staff to support HCMC in the fight against the pandemic.

They have left home for putting themselves on the front line to combat the virus in the southern hub despite of challenges of unlike weather and difficult working conditions.

On this occasion, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le offered gifts consisting of a cash assistance of VND200 million and 240 protective suits of each to the two intensive care centers.

