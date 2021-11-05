Vice Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) visits the Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at the Quang Duc Zen Monastery in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
The municipal Party’s leader deeply acknowledged the VBS’s great contribution, Buddhism cultural tradition and human value and significant activities to the city’s development, especially the support to the frontline forces and help to needy people in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.
On this occasion, the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC presented a gift to congratulate the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's 40th anniversary.
HCMC’s leaders extend congratulations on VBS's 40th anniversary.