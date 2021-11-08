HCMC’s leaders congratulate Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on 40th anniversary

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, R) presents a gift to congratulate the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's 40th anniversary. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending in the event at the Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC were Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau; Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha; Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council.



Speaking at the event, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha said that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has achieved many great achievements and organized many activities contributing to the country’s achievements over the past 40 years, such as conservation and restoration of cultural heritages to promote socioeconomic development.



On behalf of leaders of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offered flowers and presents to congratulate the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's 40th anniversary; and awarded the Third Class Labor Medals to outstanding individuals.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau presented Great National Unity Orders to persons who have excellent achievements in serving the Buddhism and nation and contributing to the cause of building socialism and protecting country.



HCMC's leaders attend the anniversary of the 40th founding of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in the city. (Photo: SGGP)



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh