HCMC’s leaders congratulate researcher Nguyen Dinh Dau’s 102nd birthday

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L), Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) pay a visit to researcher Nguyen Dinh Dau (C).

At the visit, leaders of the city expressed their deep gratitude to the researcher for his great contributions and valuable research works to the country in general and the city particularly.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen wished Mr. Nguyen Dinh Dau good health to continue to contribute his talent and scientific works to the city’s development.

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Dau was born in 1920 in Hanoi. He took part in the revolutionary movement as a secretary of the Ministry of Economy in September, 1945. After 1975, he moved HCMC to teach and studied geography and history

The researcher has the largest collection of maps of the country, especially more than 3,000 ancient maps of Vietnam's sovereignty rights over Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos.

In 2005, he was presented the Tran Van Giau Science Award honoring authors and research works on the Southern region in the areas of history and ideology. In 2009, he received the Phan Chau Trinh Award honoring outstanding individuals in the fields of culture, education, translation and research.

In 2020, researcher Nguyen Dinh Dau released the third book in the series of Vietnamese Historical and Geographical, including special writings about Vietnam's sovereignty rights over Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos.





By Giang Phan, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh