HCMC’s leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)



The visit aimed to celebrate the 132nd anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022) and 110 years since President Ho Chi Minh l eft the country to seek ways for national salvation (June 5, 1911).

Attending at the event were Chairman of the People’ Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, Head of the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department, Major General Le Hong Nam, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Nguyen Thi Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Ngo Minh Chau.

HCMC's leaders offer incenses to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

Chairman of the People’ Committee of the city Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, offer incenses to late President Ho Chi Minh.

The city’s leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career is a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

On the same day, the delegation offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.

HCMC’s leaders offer flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh