HCMC’s leaders attend great national unity festival in suburban districts

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the festival of great national unity in Binh Chanh commune’s hamlet 1 in Binh Chanh District.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau, and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen attended the festival of great national unity in Binh Chanh commune’s hamlet 1 in Binh Chanh District.



Speaking at the event, the city’s Party Chief hoped that the local people will continue to promote the spirit of solidarity and a sense of community to build a better hamlet and reduce poverty.

On this occasion, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC offered gifts and scholarships to needy households and disadvantaged students whose relatives died of Covid-19.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers gifts to poor people in Giong Ao Quarter, Can Thanh Town, Can Gio District

In Can Gio District, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai attended a festival of great national unity in Can Thanh Town’s Giong Ao Quarter.

The city’s chairman suggested the quarter develop solidarity, pay attention to environmental activities, ensure social security and order and contribute to the construction of infrastructures in the locality.

In addition, the quarter needs to support families under preferential treatment policy, poor and near-poor households, promote local agricultural products associated with tourism and create more jobs and increase income for people.

At the event, Chairman Mai handed over presents and scholarships of the city’s administration, the People’s Committee of Can Gio District and Giong Ao Quarter to needy households and students.

The People’s Committee of Can Thanh Town held a ceremony honoring nine exemplary people and students who have overcome difficulties to maintain their studying.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents gifts to needy people.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai took part in the festival of great national unity in Phu Xuan Commune’s Hamlet 2 in Nha Be District.

The city’s leader hoped that the local people of the hamlet will always maintain traditional cultural values when the popularity of smartphones leads to a lack of their contact with each other.

At the event, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai presented gifts to poor households, honored ten families that have maintained the title of “Cultural Family” for three consecutive years, and offered presents to other ten families granted the title of “Good people, good deeds”.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (5th, L), Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Le Tien Chau (4th, L) attend the festival of great national unity in Binh Chanh commune’s hamlet 1 in Binh Chanh District. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, R) offers gifts to the local authorities. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (4th, L) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (3rd, L) hand over presents to needy people. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets local people in Binh Chanh District. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (C) offers gifts to poor people in Giong Ao Quarter. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the festival. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers flowers to the local authorities of Giong Ao Quarter. An art performance at the festival of great national unity in Phu Xuan Commune’s Hamlet 2 in Nha Be District Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers flowers to the local authorities at the festival. Secretary of the Party Commitee of Nha Be District Duong The Trung (L) presents gifts to disadvantaged households.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh