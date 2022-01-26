HCMC’s leader pays pre-Tet visits to religious dignitaries

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extends Tet greetings to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee.

Ms. Le sent best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Acting Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha; Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council; and Buddhist monk Thich Giac Toan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers incense to the late monk, Thich Thien Hao at the Xa Loi Pagoda in District 3.

The delegation previously offered incense to the late monk, Thich Thien Hao at the Xa Loi Pagoda in District 3. The late monk received Party and State honorary awards, such as Order of Ho Chi Minh, Second Class Independence Medal, First Class Resistance Medal, and Medal “For the Cause of National Great Unity”.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le congratulated Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Acting Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council and Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha for his new role. She also highly appreciated his excellent achievements in serving the Buddhism and the nation and contributing to the cause of building socialism and protecting country.

The delegation visits Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang.

On behalf of leaders of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, she deeply acknowledged the VBS’s great contribution, significant activities to the city’s development, especially the support to the frontline forces and help to needy people in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council also highly appreciated the spirit of volunteerism and sharing of religious volunteers and extended her sincere thanks for their outstanding contribution in supporting the frontline forces, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment in field hospitals against covid-19 pandemic.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) visits Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council. The delegation presents Tet gifts to Buddhist monk Thich Giac Toan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the HCMC Buddhist Sangha.















By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh