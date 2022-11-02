HCMC’s leader extends greetings to Cambodia on National Day

Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Sok Dareth (R) hands over a gift to Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh.

Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh wished the Consul General and his spouse together with Staff of the Consulate-General staff and their families a meaningful and warm celebration on the special occasion of National Day, and highlighted activities strengthening relationships between the two countries.



For his part, Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Sok Dareth expressed his sincere thanks for the support taken by the leaders of the Southern economic hub over the past time.

The Cambodian Consulate General will continue to coordinate with the city to organize meaningful activities to tighten the solidarity and friendship between the peoples of the two nations, promote images, and give a deep knowledge of the core values of the land and Vietnamese people to Cambodian students who are studying in Vietnam.

On this occasion, the two sides came to an agreement on promoting good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-lasting peace and stability between the two countries for mutual benefits.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh