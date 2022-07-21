HCMC’s high-ranking delegation work with leaders of NASDAQ, LAX

The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials visit NASDAQ (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation System) Stock Market in New York City.

The NASDAQ Stock Market is the second-largest stock exchange in the US after the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange). It trades in an average daily volume of 200,000 shares. There are more than 4,000 companies listed on Nasdaq with a market capitalization of US$15,000-17,000 billion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the southern economic hub of Vietnam aims to become an international financial center offering diversified financial services and showing an ability of deep integration in the world market.

He hoped that NASDAQ’s experts would share experience and support HCMC in building the international financial center, and the city’s businesses will have a chance to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market in the future.

HCMC's leaders meet leaders of NASDAQ.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to a representative of NASDAQ.

On the same day, the delegation had a working session with the leaders of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the city of Los Angeles.



Year to date, the number of international flights operating is over 60 percent while domestic flights are more than 80 percent, according to LAX leaders.



LAX is the fifth-busiest airport in the world. HCMC is a market that LAX is very interested in. However, the two cities have not got any direct flight yet. Leaders of the US’s airport expected to open a non-stop route from Los Angeles to HCMC.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the connection between the airport and the surrounding areas, IT applications in the airport, and air cargo.



The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials visit Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

During the visit, Chairman Phan Van Mai made a review of the operation of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The airport has a designed capacity of 25 million passengers a year, but it has been currently serving nearly 40 million, leading to overloading in the areas surrounding the airfield.

He hoped the two cities would cooperate to launch a direct flight connecting HCMC and Los Angeles in the coming time.

On July 20 (local time), HCMC’s officials will meet the Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles, American businesses, and Bechtel, the largest construction company in the US.

By Ngoc Diem, Hoan Thien – Translated by Kim Khanh