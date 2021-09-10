HCMC’s government agencies create work plan for new normal state

A worker of the HCMC Social Insurance Agency is working from home. (Photo: SGGP)

The head offices of the People’s Committees of wards in Go Vap and District 8 that were requisitioned as gathering places of food and essential goods for social welfare activities have been cleaned and disinfected to give back the premises to the local administrative agencies before September 15.



Residents who come to the People’s Committees of wards for notarization services are required to provide medical declaration, wear mask, measure body temperature while local state officials will wear personal protective equipment to protect against the virus and comply with the health ministry's 5K message , including facemask, disinfection, social distancing, no gathering and health declaration.

Digital transformation of public administration has created favorable condition for State cadres to work and solve all documents submitted by residents online during the social distancing measures. This process of using digital technologies to modify administrative procedures can be continued to apply after the current social distancing period ends, said PhD Huynh Thanh Dien, a lecturer of the Nguyen Tat Thanh University.

In the ‘Citizens – City Leaders: Question and Response’ livestream session on the direction of the city for the upcoming time regarding Covid-19 prevention and control as well as social security, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city will gradually ease social distancing rules under strict safety measures.

The head office of the People’s Committee of Go Vap District's Ward 10 is requisitioned as a gathering place of food and essential goods for social welfare activities.

Government agencies have implemented the modes of " three on spot " and “one route, two destinations" with only a quarter of employees who can work at the office. If social distancing measures will be lifted in a gradual manner, State agencies must also arrange work based on their plans and the number of employees as well as ensure minimal contact between workers

Agencies and offices of the administrative state in the city should be simultaneously reopened to reduce the amount of work for officials, said PhD Huynh Thanh Dien.

Additionally, the city plans to reach the goal of single-dose vaccination strategy for people aged 18 and above in all districts by September 15 and apply the “Green Pass” showing that people have been vaccinated and tested negative throughout the city. If the city gradually eases social distancing rules, the competent units should enhance the unexpected inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control activities to moderate the amount of unnecessary works for departments. Officials of State agencies and employees of businesses have to be vaccinated for Covid-19, he added.

Phan Van Men, Director of the HCMC Social Insurance Agency, said that they solve more than two millions documents every year including social distancing period while the office has a total number of 1,300 workers. The office have applied information technology in solving the a huge amount of work.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh