HCMC’s functional units chair dialogue on policy support for Covid-19 impacts

Enterprises showed much interest in issues related to support policies for employment for employees affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, house rental support policy for workers and procedures for social insurance implementation.



A leader of the HCMC Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs answers a question at the dialogue.

At the meeting, the Jones Lang Lasalle Vietnam Company Limited sent its question of the Resolution 17/2022/UBTVQH15 on employees' monthly, and annual overtime hours in the context of prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic and socio-economic recovery and development issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee and cases of working overtime from 200 hours and above to the relevant units.

The HCMC Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs said that the new regulations take effect from April 1 until December 31, 2022.

A representative of a company makes a question.

The employer must notify the provincial and municipal Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs as prescribed in Clauses 3 and 4, Article 107 of the Labor Code 2019 within 15 days from organizing overtime work from 200-300 hours.

Cases, where employers are allowed to assign their employees to work overtime from over 200 to 300 hours per year in some industries, are prescribed in Article 107 of the Labor Code 2019 and Article 61 of Decree No. 145/2020/ND-CP of the Government on annual overtime hours.

More than 200 businesses participate in the talk.



By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh