HCMC’s District 7 organizes seminar seeking development strategy

Speaking at the meeting, the city’s Chairman noted that District 7 has the advantages of road and water transport. If the locality has a good development strategy of sea encroachment , it could approach and exploit the advantages of the sea surface effectively.

He asked District 7 to develop in accordance with the goal of developing HCMC into a regional and international financial center, an attractive destination, a hub of service, modern industry and culture, and top performer in digital transformation by 2030.



In addition, the district must focus on developing waterway tourism, healthcare facilities, education, culture and sports; investing in social and transport infrastructures; building an urban administration and digital administration on an effective larger scale.



HCMC has proposed a specific mechanism for its development. District 7 must put itself in a state of a special mechanism to attract sources of finance for development and construction, Chairman Mai stressed.

Former Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao suggests District 7 should connect with neighboring districts to develop transport.

Former Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao suggested District 7 should connect with neighboring districts to develop transport, restructure the economic models and turn Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone into a high-tech park or a high-class area of service.

Former standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Dua speaks at the event.

According to former standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Dua, factories should be moved to Hiep Phuoc industrial zones while the district’s authorities must consider functional adjustment of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone and develop it into a complex of service, education, healthcare, culture, hospitality, and office.



District 7 in connection with Nha Be District is the most appropriate development space to Form the smart eco-city model in the South of the city and develop the entire Nha Be, added Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu.





