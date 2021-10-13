HCMC’s District 1 lauds soldiers in frontline of Covid-19 fight

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (white shirt) and District 1's leaders extend sincere thanks to the soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)



On behalf of the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated outstanding contribution of the task force for the infection prevention and control who joined hands to support the the city in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

One of the great achievements is the establishment of mobile healthcare stations across the city to help residents approach testing for Covid-19, vaccination and treatment soon, he stressed.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, R) offers gifts to the military units. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen also extended her sincere thanks to the frontline force that support the district in the implementation of prevention and control of Covid-19. The Party, authorities and people of District 1 will never forget nice images of soldiers who helped people shop for food, offer welfare bags, received midnight emergency calls of residents.

HCMC in general and District 1 particular will always remember soldiers’ kindness in contributing to the city’s stability the people's life and building belief among residents, she added.

On this occasion, District 1 presented certificates of merit to 210 individuals and two organizations for their significant contribution to the prevention and control of pandemic.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen (L) hand over certificates of merit to military units. Vice Standing Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Hoang Thi To Nga (C) offers certificates of merit to military units.



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh