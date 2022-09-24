HCMC’s delegation visits soldiers on DK1 platform, people on southwestern island

At the send-off ceremony

The delegation with more than 140 delegates was led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy.



Attending the send-off ceremony was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

The delegation offers incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships, also known as “No Number Naval Ships” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC before the departure. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) and Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy (L) offer incense to heroic martyrs. Delegates offer incense to heroic martyrs.

HCMC's leaders attend the send-off ceremony .

On October 23, 1961, the General Command (now known as the Ministry of National Defense) established a military sea transport force called Group 759 to provide goods, medicines, weapons, technical equipment, and military staff on the unnumbered ships in the legendary Sea Trail from the north to the southern frontline, bolstering people’s contribution in defeating the US imperialists and liberating the south, subsequently reunifying the country. In 1964, Group 759 was renamed Group 125, aka the “No Number Naval Ships.”

The visit aims to give a deep knowledge of the daily activities of soldiers and people on the islands to the city’s residents, raise the public’s awareness of sovereignty over seas and islands, and call people to participate in “For the sea and islands of the country – For the national front land” movement.





By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh