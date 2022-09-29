HCMC’s delegation visits Nam Du, Hon Chuoi islands

The delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials visits soldiers and local people on Nam Du Island .

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran expressed her joy at the visit to officers and soldiers on Hon Chuoi Island.



The delegation also offered incense to commemorate victims of Typhoon Linda in 1997. The storm made landfall in several southern provinces and left 778 people dead, 2,123 missings, 1,232 injured and 2,897 fishing vessels sunk. As many as 107,892 houses collapsed and 204,564 houses were damaged. It was one of the deadliest storms ever to hit the country.

HCMC's leaders and officials visited and offered essential commodities and machinery to the Radar Station 600, soldiers and local people on Nam Du island.

The trip to visit cadres, soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5, and local people on the southwestern islands that runs from September 24 to October 1 aims to give a deep knowledge of the daily activities of soldiers and people on the islands to the city’s residents, raise the public’s awareness of sovereignty over seas and islands, and call people to participate in “For the sea and islands of the country – For the national front land” movement.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) offer a gift to representatives of the Radar Station 600. Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy (R) offers gifts to the armed force on Nam Du Island. Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran (L) offer presents to the Youth Union of the Radar Station 600. The delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials hands over presents to soldiers and local people on Nam Du Island . The delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials together with officers and soldiers on Nam Du Island pose for a group photo.





