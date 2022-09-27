HCMC’s delegation visits DK1/10 platform

The delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials visits and offer gifts to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1/10 Platform on Ca Mau Shoal.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Hieu recognized the difficulties and hardships that soldiers on DK1 rigs face when performing the task of protecting and preserving the Fatherland’s sovereignty over its sea and islands.



He expressed his thanks to the Party Committee and the High Command of Navy for organizing the trip visiting officers and soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5, and local people on the southwestern islands.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Hieu (R) offers gifts to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1/10 Platform.

The program aims to give a deep knowledge of the daily activities of soldiers and people on the islands to the city’s residents, raise the public’s awareness of sovereignty over seas and islands, and call people to participate in “For the sea and islands of the country – For the national front land” movement.

DK1 platform is a group of economic, scientific and technological service stations of Vietnam in the East Sea. The DK1/10 platform that was built in 1994 in Ca Mau Shoals off the southwest coast of Vietnam is one of the 15 DK1 platforms

On this occasion, the HCMC’s delegation offered essential commodities and machinery valued at VND121 million, 20 scholarships to children of soldiers and 2,000 national flags to DK1/10.

The delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials offer gifts to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1/10 Platform. Commander of the DK1/10 Platform speaks at the meeting. Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau (R) offer gifts to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1/10 Platform. Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung (L) offer gifts to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1/10 Platform. Goods are transfered to small boats. Goods are lifted on the DK1/10 platform. The city's leaders climb up DK1/10 platform with a ladder. An exchanges between the HCMC's delegation and soldiers HCMC's leaders and officials say goodbye to officers and soldiers on duty on DK1/10 Platform





By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh