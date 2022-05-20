HCMC’s delegation concludes visit to Truong Sa archipelago, DK1 platform

The delegation visits Vietnam's sovereignty stele on the Truong Sa archipelago.

The trip also saw the presence of Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau.



The delegation coordinated with local authorities and relevant units to support the construction of a multifunctional cultural house worth VND40 billion (US$1.7 million) on the Thuyen Chai B island, the repair work of a primary school and structures destroyed by the storm Rai in 2021 on the Song Tu Tay island in Khanh Hoa Province’s Truong Sa District.

They also visited and offered gifts to local people and soldiers on the islands of Song Tu Tay, Da Nam, Sinh Ton, Co Lin, Nui Le B, Toc Tan A, Thuyen Chai B, Da Tay B, Truong Sa and DK1/8 platform.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (C) presents gifts to soldiers on the Song Tu Tay island. Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (4th, L) and the city's leaders offer gifts to soldiers on the Song Tu Tay island. HCMC's leaders visit a family on the Song Tu Tay island.

The delegation offered incense to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his memorial house on Truong Sa Islands and to heroic martyrs at monuments on the islands of the Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef, Colin and Len Dao in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago to pay tribute to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the nation’s sea and islands.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of Truong Sa soldiers and people over the past time, soldiers and local people on Truong Sa in protecting the national sovereignty over the seas and islands.

The Party, Government and people of HCMC will always join hands with the people and coast guards to promote heroic tradition and contribute to the building of Truong Sa and national defense.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (L) meets coast guards on the Sinh Ton island Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang and Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Director of Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense hand over medical supplies to a healthcare facility on the Sinh Ton island.

HCMC’s leaders and officials handed over supplies and equipment valued at VND1 billion (US$43,000) to help the Naval Region 2 Command to carry out Party and political activities in 2022; and an automatic bottled water purification system worth VND1 billion to the Naval Region 4 Command.

On this occasion, the Vietnam People's Navy High Command presented Commemorative Medals to 198 members of the delegation.

The People’s Committee of HCMC awarded certificates of merit to 12 teams and 15 individuals, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC offered certificates of merit to 34 participants who had good performances in organizing the trip.

Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy (2nd, R) talks with soldiers on the Toc Tan A island. The delegation attends the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a multifunctional cultural house on the Thuyen Chai B island. Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (3rd, L) offers a capital of VND40 billion to the construction of a multifunctional cultural house on the Thuyen Chai B island. A military parade on the Truong Sa island The delegation offers incense to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his memorial house on Truong Sa islands to celebrate the 132nd anniversary of the birthday of Uncle Ho. HCMC's leaders offer gifts to soldiers on Truong Sa islands. Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang (L) talks with soldier Vo Bach Toan Thang from HCMC who takes duty on Truong Sa islands and and his relative. The delegation attends a ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the nation’s sea and islands on the DK1/8 platform. HCMC's leaders offer gifts to soldiers on the DK1/8 platform. Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, R) and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (R) meet coast guards on the DK1/8 platform. Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai (C) and HCMC's officials hand over supplies and equipment to help the Naval Region 2 Command carry out Party and political activities in 2022; and an automatic bottled water purification system to the Naval Region 4 Command. The Vietnam People's Navy High Command presents Commemorative Medals to members of the delegation.

By Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh