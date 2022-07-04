HCMC's CPI picks up 0.91 percent in June

Illustration. (Photo: SGGP)

Prices of transport services soared 3.89 percent, largely due to a 7.18 percent spike in petrol prices after they were revised up three times in June. Those of gas and other energy products, meanwhile, declined 6.09 percent, the office said.

Prices of food and dining services picked up 1.05 percent during the month. Those of rice, a major component of food, grew 0.57 percent on the back of low supply as the Winter-Spring harvest nears end.

Prices of foodstuff surged 1.27 percent last month, with the growth seen in various products, such as fresh, dried and processed vegetables (4.47 percent), eggs (2.59 percent), confectionery (1.65 percent), poultry meat (1.58 percent), and fresh and processed fruits (1.54 percent).

House rental rates went up 1.64 percent while construction materials and water supply increased 0.13 and 0.23 percent, respectively.

Vietnamplus