HCMC’s Covid-19 recovery plan to be implemented in three phases

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In the phase one from September 16-October 31, people who have the “Covid Green Card” can participate in activities, excluding karaoke shops, discos, bars, massage parlors, on-premise food and drink services, entertainment centers, theaters, cinemas, shopping malls and sports facilities.



The second phase running from October 31, 2021 – January, 15, 2021 will allow residents having the “Covid Green Card” to take part in activities in shopping malls, sports facilities, outdoor entertainment areas, food and drink services of more than a maximum of 20 guests.

The city plans to resume all economic activities in the third phase after January 15, 2021. Participants of entertainment venues of karaoke shops, discos, bars, massage parlors will be ordered to have the “Covid Green Card".

The “Covid card” including “Covid Green Card” and "Covid Yellow Card” will be required tools in controlling and recovering economy in the city after September 15. The card with QR code provided from the data system of the city’s Department of Health will be given to individuals who meet requirements of health and epidemiology.

Districts of 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio will be selected as pilots for the reopening of some activities.

In addition, the municipal authorities will issue assistance policies of credit and production to help employees and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to ease social distancing rule and recover economy soon, the city will drastically focus on pandemic prevention and control measures as well as continue to receive businesses community’s opinions to adjust recovery plans in accordance with the realistic situations, stressed Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.





By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh