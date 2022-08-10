HCMC’s art program raises VND44 billion for national border, seas, islands

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) of HCMC Tran Kim Yen receive donations from organizations and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

The 9th edition of the program took place at the HCMC Television’s theater with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.



The program is part of activities responding to the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund. It aims to honor the Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance force and fishermen who are working day and night around islands to protect the country’s sovereignty.

According to the organizer, the outcomes of the program will be donated to activities supporting soldiers and local people on Truong Sa archipelago, offering gifts and organizing visits to the Naval Region 5 and residents on islands in the southwest sea area, building community cultural house at the Long Son base in the Naval Region 2, providing free health check-ups and medicines for needy people in border areas ‘localities.



An exchange with war veterans at the program Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) of HCMC Tran Kim Yen speaks at the event. Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau (5th, L) receives donations from organizations and individuals.



