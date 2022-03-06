  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program

In 2022, the HCMC Armed Forces will be continuously trained following the principles of “basic, practice and stability”, and requirements of “flexibility, essence and effectiveness”.
Lieutenant general Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissioner of the Command of Military Zone 7 said that the training has closely followed the current pandemic situation. The plan will be adjusted timely in accordance with the development of the disease outbreak with the principles of “Three readiness” and “Four on the spot”.
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 1 Women in the armed forces
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 2 HCMC’s police
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 3 Female militias perform martial art techniques.
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 4 The men perform martial art techniques.
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 5 Military vehicles in the guard of honor ceremony
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 6 The militia and self-defense force
HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program ảnh 7 Soldiers increase breeding and plantation to improve their quality of life.

By Viet Dung, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

