HCMC’s Armed Forces begin training program

Lieutenant general Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissioner of the Command of Military Zone 7 said that the training has closely followed the current pandemic situation. The plan will be adjusted timely in accordance with the development of the disease outbreak with the principles of “Three readiness” and “Four on the spot”.

Women in the armed forces HCMC’s police Female militias perform martial art techniques. The men perform martial art techniques. Military vehicles in the guard of honor ceremony The militia and self-defense force Soldiers increase breeding and plantation to improve their quality of life.

By Viet Dung, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh