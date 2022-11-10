HCMC-based Petrolimex fuel filling stations operate around clock

Mr. Ngo Hong Y, Head of the Trade Management Bureau

Vehicles transporting gasoline are allowed to travel during limited hours until January 15, 2023.

On the afternoon of November 10, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a regular press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues and epidemic prevention in the city.

Mr. Ngo Hong Y, Head of the Trade Management Bureau under the Department of Industry and Trade, said that the situation of petrol and oil trading in Ho Chi Minh City is still difficult, three gas filling stations stopped selling the fuel for repair while 10 percent of 550 petrol stations stopped selling gasoline. Later, 24 stores were provided with more petrol to meet people’s demand.

Regarding the solution of the Department of Industry and Trade, Mr. Ngo Hong Y mentioned three main solutions. Firstly, the Department of Industry and Trade has closely monitored the situation and advised the municipal People's Committee to work with wholesale traders in the petroleum business.

While working with wholesale gas businesses, city leaders will listen to their opinions about difficulties to remove help businesses remove problems. Furthermore, the city will send a petition to the Government to solve them.

Regarding solutions to ensure supply, currently, 90 percent of petrol stations still have enough supply. The Department encouraged wholesale traders with large reserves to share with traders who are in short supply as well as increase gas filling stations’ operation as Petrolimex’s stations which have operated relentlessly to meet people’s demand. Vehicles are allowed to travel at limited hours from now to January 15, 2023.

Authorities will pay visits to gas filling stations stopping selling fuel in the market to have timely solutions.

Regarding the labor situation at the end of the year, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said, through statistics of Thu Duc city and districts, there are currently 248,897 operating business establishments. More than 2,496,000 employees of these business establishments bought social insurance.

The number of employees participating in social insurance increases compared to 2021 is 345,000 people. It is forecasted that enterprises in the fields of textiles, mechanics, delivery, and food processing will recruit about 43,000 workers by the end of the year.

Regarding the high unemployment rate, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam said that roughly 11,590 people and 11,115 people applied for unemployment benefits in September and October respectively. There is a slight reduction in unemployment insurance eligibility claims.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan