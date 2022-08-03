HCMC youth wholeheartedly participating in voluntary campaigns

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh and her team is helping local students in Thap Muoi District to use IT. (Photo: SGGP)



Day after day, with the help of local residents, students of HCMC University of Education who are taking part in the Green Summer Campaign have completed the construction project ‘Lighting Country Roads’ in Tan My Commune of Lap Vo District in Dong Thap Province. 34 new solar-energy street light posts have been installed on a 1-kilometer street for safer traffic at night.

“I’m so happy that the street is safer at night, and traffic users can move around conveniently. All of this is thanks to the effort of these young students. We are happily welcoming them, but now feel so sad to say goodbye”, shared Mr. Sau – a local from Tan My Commune.

Besides that meaningful project, these young volunteers also organized summer classes to help children here to review their lessons and learn social skills. They built a small bridge and aided the local to decorate exterior walls of public buildings.

Anh Thu, a member of the campaign this time, said that since this was her first time, she felt a bit anxious, but then quickly overcame it thanks to the care of local people here. Her voluntary spirit is always high as she is doing such useful activities.

Participating for the second time, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh from the Young Scientific Scholar Team to transfer technologies feels truly happy as she could finish more projects after 2 weeks spending in Thap Muoi District of Dong Thap Province.

Using her accumulated experience and enthusiasm, Ngoc Anh and her team have worked non-stop for construction projects, medical care projects to serve inhabitants here. More remarkably, her team was able to help the local authorities in the administrative reform via training local officials to process level-3 and level-4 administrative procedures on online portals.

During this summer, HCMC Green Summer Campaign participants also came to Phu Quy Island District of Binh Thuan Province. After 2 weeks, they completed many construction projects for public facilities like installing the solar-energy lighting onto the national flagpole on the island, repairing old electricity systems in many houses.

They built a creative library for local children, equipped with a virtual reality system for educational purposes. The charming decoration has made this library an enjoyable place for pupils to come and read books. In addition, recycling materials have been used to form a little playground for children.

In Champasak Province of Laos, young people from HCMC have left a positive impression in the mind of Laotian citizens thanks to meaningful projects. these young volunteers have repaired a reading room and built new bookshelves, along with the provision of over 2,000 books to serve children here.

Head of the volunteer team to Laos Le Hoang Minh commented that despite the hardship, all of his team feel happy and satisfied as they can contribute their part to strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

In his visits to volunteer teams in the provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang, and Ben Tre, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu stated that the jobs done by young volunteers from HCMC have greatly reduced trouble for the local in their traveling and produce transport. Classes of life skills or training sessions on administrative reform have helped both residents and the local authorities to better implement information technologies in their work and daily life. Meanwhile, this campaign provides a chance for the young to mature and accumulate useful experience for the future life.

By Ngo Binh, Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam