HCMC young people take part in urban civilization development

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union yesterday launched Youth Day to propagate and implement urban civilization development in response to the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and Vietnam Drug Day (June 26).
The event attracted the participation of numerous union members and young people. They are excited with rescue drills related to fire and explosion situations in the residential areas, training skills to identify drugs, struggle, prevent and control drug crimes, especially young crimes.
On the occasion, the union members visited and handed over gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers, and performed healthcare examinations for youths and residents after they had been infected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Thu Duc Youth Union and the district unions also organized many activities in response to the Youth Day concentrating on the development of urban civilization and anti-drug.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

