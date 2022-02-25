HCMC Women’s Union presents gifts to children orphaned by Covid-19

The program called “The beloved arm” aims to help orphaned children to live a stable life.

Each present consists of VND2 million (US$87) in cash and other necessary goods. The gifts with a total value of VND100 million (over US$4,300) were financed by Ms. Ngo Thi Ly’s family in the southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.



The severe and prolonged fourth wave of Covid-19 seriously affected the people's psychology and life. Many children lost one or both parents to Covid. The program called “The beloved arm” aims to help orphaned children to live a stable life.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh