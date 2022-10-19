HCMC Women’s Union organizes meeting marking Vietnamese Women's Day

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offer the Nguyen Thi Dinh Awards 2022 to a typical woman.

Attending the event was Former Vice Presidents Truong My Hoa and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Vice President of Vietnam Women's Union Do Thi Thu Thao, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the women’s associations at all levels for their outstanding performances in caring for and protecting the legal and legitimate rights of Vietnamese women, contributing to the building national great unity bloc.

She also hailed the important role of women who accounts for approximately 50 percent of the population and 48 percent of the total labor force in various fields in the family and society.

Additionally, the women’s unions at all levels will have many creative and innovative solutions to support and offer startup capital and tools for making a living, create jobs and improve the quality of material and spiritual life of poor women.

At the meeting, the HCMC Women’s Union presented the Nguyen Thi Dinh Awards 2022 to eight organizations and five individuals who made outstanding achievements in protecting the environment, fostering gender equality and development of all women and children, creating technical innovations and practical scientific research that are applied in production and business activities.

The Vietnam Women's Union also offered Commemorative Medals “For the Vietnamese women’s development” to 12 individuals.

On this occasion, sponsors handed over tools for making a living and health insurance cards to needy women.

On the same day, the HCMC Women’s Union in collaboration with the HCMC Social Insurance launched a program calling on people to participate in social and health insurance to celebrate Vietnam Women's Day (October 20) with the participation of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh