HCMC women to become more united, dynamic,creative, aspirational for city growth

Ms. Do Thi Thu Thao, Permanent Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council present the 3rd Class Labor Medal to the Support Board for Women in Economic Development and the Office of HCMC Women’s Union. (Photo: hcmcpv)

In the meeting, Chairwoman of HCMC Women’s Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran affirmed that during the time of national construction and development, women have always shown their noble virtues of endurance, sacrifice, creativity, and dynamism in learning, working, and building a happy family. Many individuals and organizations of the female have been honored as outstanding examples of these virtues.

In 2022, the first year to carry out the Resolution of the 11th HCMC Women Congress, all levels of the Women’s Union have devised innovative and practical programs like ‘Millions of Gifts to Share Love’ to deliver 60,000 gifts worth VND24 billion (US$1.05 million) to poor women and children, ‘Embrace of Love’ – co-organized with Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, HCMC Women Newspaper, Vietnam Young Physicians Association, and HCMC Children’s Right Protection Association – to provide aid, worth VND105 billion ($4.6 million) for orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated all efforts and prominent achievements that HCMC women have obtained so far, especially during the pandemic outbreak, particularly the 85,000 successful projects and programs held citywide.

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Chairwoman of HCMC Women’s Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran deliver the certificate of merit to the women’s football team. (Photo: hcmcpv)

The Chairwoman then proposed that all levels of HCMC Women’s Union in the upcoming time focus more on the propaganda tasks to develop the union and the Party; to promote the model of a woman in the modern time – united, humanistic, creative, aspirational for a happy family; to achieve the set goals in the Resolution of the 11th HCMC Women Congress, the Resolution of the 13th National Women Congress; to effectively implement breakthrough programs, key projects in accordance with the motto ‘Follow the Thoughts, Morality, and Style of President Ho Chi Minh’.



Chairwoman Le also stressed on the importance of the Union members flexibly and safely adapting to the new normal status when fulfilling the dual target of HCMC – Covid-19 prevention and socio-economic recovery.

On this occasion, the Support Board for Women in Economic Development and the Office of HCMC Women’s Union had the honor to receive the 3rd Class Labor Medal.

Also, in recognition of the proud achievement of the resilient women football team, which is to enter the 2023 World Cup Final, HCMC Party Committee delivered an award worth VND200 million ($8,750) and a certificate of merit to the coach and all members of the team.

The fashion show in the celebration. (Photo: hcmcpv)

After the meeting was a fashion show, where 2,000 citizens and artists displayed elegant, charming ao dai dresses under the theme ‘Aspiration for Peace’ to show off the national message ‘I Love Vietnamese Ao Dai’.



By Hoai Nam – Translated by Thanh Tam