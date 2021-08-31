HCMC will relax social distancing if Covid-19 under control: City Party Chief

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP) The city Party chief made the statement at yesterday evening’s virtual conference to assess the city situation from August 23 to 29 when the city has been applying stricter social distancing mandate as well as the orientation of important missions in the future.

He said that the city can't keep practicing social distancing forever; however, HCMC can relax social distancing measures only when the coronavirus pandemic is under control.



Speaking about the city’s situation during seven days to strengthen the social distancing mandate, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc assessed that there have been good changes after the city strictly implemented social distancing. From August 23, Ho Chi Minh City has encouraged people to take samples for testing at home and conduct large-scale testing throughout the city with a focus on high-risk and very high-risk areas with the aim to find infected people in the community as soon as possible. Up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented rapid antigen testing for all people in residential quarters in orange and red zones.

From the beginning of the vaccination campaign until now, the city has injected more than 6.1 million shots accounting for 87.3 percent of the plan.

Ho Chi Minh City has been focusing on the treatment and care of Covid-19 infected people who are isolated at home plus providing consultation and timely medication. City administrations ensure all patients receive timely medical support, said Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.



HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen (Photo: SGGP) Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc informed that Thu Duc City and districts were asked to move people from densely populated areas to other places in order to control and limit the spread of the disease in the community.

Upon social security care, the Social Security Center of HCMC has handed over 1 million welfare bags to people. The city administrations have also accelerated the provision of support packages, it has so far disbursed over VND2,181 billion (US$ 95,552,773). More than 20,000 landlords agreed to reduce rent for 273,700 rooms with an amount of over VND158 billion.

During the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai outlined groups of tasks and solutions for the next time. Of these, localities will continue to strictly implement the social distance rules while health care workers will pay attention to testing.

According to the People's Committee Chairman, fighting the epidemic is like fighting the enemy and vaccines are a powerful weapon to prevail over the pandemic and revive the economy. Therefore, localities ought to encourage people to have vaccine jabs. As scheduled, the city must finish the vaccination of the first shot and start administering the second shot by September 15.

In respect of taking care of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms at home, Chairman Mai requested all mobile medical stations and local medical clinics must take heed of drug supply to these patients.

The city will spend to buy 100,000 doses of medicine, to ensure that enough medications for all Covid-19 patients. Besides treating Covid-19 patients, Ho Chi Minh City has paid attention to treating common diseases. Furthermore, it will have the policy to re-open private hospitals and private medical facilities.

Mentioning goods supply, Mr. Mai suggested the relevant departments and districts, Thu Duc city make a good preparation for the coming time.

Regarding the social security package, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai suggested that the Social Security Center continue to complete the support of 2 million social security bags, and prepare another 2 million new packages from the budget.

He asked administrations in wards and districts to set up groups to receive and handle residents’ complaints. Party chiefs and chairpersons in wards and districts will be held accountable for late assistance to people who require financial and medical support.



Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: SGGP) To conclude the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that in the past 7 days, the epidemic prevention and control work in Ho Chi Minh City has been implemented seriously. During that time, city dwellers have shown their consent to the city's policies and solutions.

Along with that, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented medical measures including rapid testing, urgent vaccination, effective treatment of infected people to reduce deaths following the direction of the Prime Minister.

Last but not least, the country’s commercial hub also focused on providing essential goods and social security for poor households.

He expected all members of party committees in wards and districts to regularly visit residential quarters to handle the situation to contribute to the success of fighting against the pandemic.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan