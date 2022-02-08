HCMC well prepares for children, students at schools

Associate professor, Ph.D. Do Van Dung from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy said that all of the students would have to strictly comply with the 5K message when they are back to school.





If the pupils are suspected to get symptoms of cough, fever and runny nose, they should be performed rapid test for Covid-19. In case the students are confirmed Covid-19 infection, they must stay at home and be promptly isolated from unvaccinated people in the family or vulnerable ones.Doctor Huu Khanh Truong, Head of the Department of Infection – Neurology, Children's Hospital 1, an expert on infectious diseases shared that the schools should arrange small groups of students to limit the spread of the pandemic. As for parents, they should take their children home after school.The Ministry of Health proceeded a recent survey on parents and over 50 percent agreed with the vaccination for Covid-19 for children aged five to 11. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that over 37 countries in the world had performed the vaccination program for children of those ages, including Asian countries of Malaysia and Thailand.In Vietnam, the Government approved the selection of the contractors under special cases noted on Bidding Law for 21.9 doses of Covid-19 vaccine of Pfizer for children aged five to under 12.The Government assigned the Ministry of Health to purchase and implement the vaccination for children aged five to under 12, ensuring safety and effectiveness.According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccination for children aged five to under 12 is not obligated but parents should consider taking their children for vaccination to safely adapt to the pandemic.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong