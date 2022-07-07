HCMC well prepares accommodations to lure workers for socio-economic development

Director of the HCMC Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan



At the meeting this morning, the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City commenced the ask-and-answer session to the Municipal People’s Committee, the HCMC Department of Construction and District 8 on the housing program.

Representatives of HCMC's districts join the sixth plenary session of the tenth tenure People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City.

Regarding workers' need of renting houses nearby their working places, the city has inaugurated the works of building accommodations for workers in accordance with the Decree No.35 of the Government and is set to start works on four more projects. In the coming time, there will be six projects that enterprises have demand for building accommodations for rent inside export processing and industrial zones.

Director of the HCMC Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan was asked about planning adjustment, land fund review and social housing development targets in the city.Answering the delegates about the above-mentioned issues, Director Tran Hoang Quan said that through the review process, the city had around 600,000 rental houses with 60,000 rental house owners. There are about 900,000 workers renting houses near export processing and industrial zones He revealed the surveys made recently show that over 90 percent of rental houses meeting standards of five square meters per person and living conditions assurance. Around 30 percent of rental houses fail to meet the requirements on fire protection and exits. Therefore, the department also proposed HCMC to consider the support policies for rental house owners on house upgrades.In the period of 2021 – 2025, the city sets the target of developing housing projects doubly and triply over the previous tenure which will show the high determination of the city on housing development and strict handling of the issues in this tenure.At the current time, the city creates favorable conditions and simplifies procedures for enterprises to accelerate the housing project with 35,000 social houses inside commercial house projects.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong