HCMC wants to further contribute to Vietnam-US ties: official





At the meeting between Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nen stressed that the bilateral relationship has made significant strides across spheres, adding that the US is now Vietnam’s 11th biggest investor with more than 1,100 projects worthUS$ 10.47 billion as of April.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the US remained the biggest importer of Vietnam in 2020-2021. Vietnam has also emerged as the 9th largest trade partner of the US.

The US is also HCMC’s leading trade partner, with two-way trade reaching some $9 billion . The US is the 10th biggest investor in the city with more than 500 projects valued at around $1.2 billion.

Additionally, the US is a potential and important partner in such spheres as high-tech, smart city building, finance, health care, education, and high-quality personnel training, he said.

HCMC welcomes US investors, especially in high-tech, smart city building, health care, finance, infrastructure and renewable energy, he said, pledging that local authorities will create optimal conditions for foreign investors, including those from the US, to operate in the city.

For her part, Sherman expressed her delight at cooperation and mutual support between Vietnam and the US during the pandemic spread in the two countries.

The US welcomes the Vietnamese government’s policy of clean energy transition, which will help the country achieve its commitments to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, she noted.

US firms want to pour more investments in Vietnam, particularly in renewable energy, digital transformation, digital economy and education, she continued.

The Deputy Secretary suggested the two countries roll out specific cooperation activities in the time ahead, especially in energy, environment, high-tech and education.

VNA