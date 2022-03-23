HCMC wants to expand cooperation relations with OIF

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and General Secretary of the OIF, Louise Mushikiwabo

In addition, HCMC may become a launch pad for OIF’s businesses to take part in the supply chains of different agricultural products in the region and the world, taking advantage of free trade agreements that Vietnam officially joined, the city's Chairman added.



At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai also made a review of the socio-economic situation of HCMC after the Covid-19 pandemic and the city’s recovery and development program.

He wished that the OIF will support HCMC’s enterprises to approach the markets of the organization’s member countries and have cooperation opportunity in the sectors of processing agricultural products, renewable energy and green growth; provide French language courses at schools and universities in HCMC; and cooperate with the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) to offer cultural and educational cooperation programs with aim of bringing French-speaking countries closer to HCMC’s people.



For her part, General Secretary of the OIF, Louise Mushikiwabo highly appreciated HCMC’s achievements in preventing and controlling the pandemic and opening potential cooperation opportunities in various fields, especially the economy between HCMC and OIF’s localities.



The delegation including 60 businesses of 25 OIF member countries came to Vietnam during this visit aimed to expand cooperation in the fields of agricultural products and food processing, digital services and renewable energy. The OIF is always ready to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to come closer to the markets of OIF member nations, she said.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh